Lancaster Parking Authority Executive Director Larry Cohen recommended to the Lancaster city council it raise on-street parking rates a dollar to $2.50 an hour.

Parking garages are better suited to longer-term parking, he said. Currently it’s more expensive at $2 an hour to park in a downtown garage than it is to park on-street. It should be the opposite, he argued.

We asked readers: If you park downtown often, LNP | LancasterOnline wants to hear from you about this proposal.

Here are some of their responses:

"It would seem that most people buy more time than they need just in case (maybe pay for an hour and take 30 minutes). So the spaces already generate more income per hour when the next person does the same. There is a point where people will choose not to come, and I think anything over $2 an hour might be it. Keeping people to 2 hour limit should be the main goal for the benefit of downtown businesses."

Valerie Vining Salmons

"I would think people park in the spots vs garages for convenience. Not sure this will do anything more than triple the amount of complaints that are already received on this issue. People will just chose to go elsewhere and not to the garages. They chalk it up to another barrier to going into the city."

Bryan Glatfelter

"If metered parking is supposed to support downtown business by allowing people to shop and then move on so there is space for shoppers then perhaps time stamped receipts should count as a way to validate parking and get reimbursed for it on the app. More incentive to shop while downtown, still meets the ideal since it could still have the two hour minimum and then it is also clearly about supporting downtown businesses and not about the money. Largely speaking, I do agree with the premise that more people should use the garages while downtown though, not sure the idea of more stick is going to fix that unfortunately."

Noah Miller

"I do not ever go downtown because of parking...that 2.50 can get me a coffee..not pay to park..."

Sandi Killian

"I find this recommendation very odd. I would assume that the garage is more because there is maintenance involved in the building, I actually get a monitored and gated parking spot there and I’m guaranteed a spot when I pull in, I will pay more for those services in the garage. I get nothing on the street but maybe the convenience of parking in front of where I go, I usually have to drive around the block a few times, chances of my car getting side swiped is higher, and there is no protection from the elements there. The garage should be more, this is just an excuse to increase revenue, let’s be honest."

Abe Dagen

"When I think of shopping or getting something to eat I never even consider downtown Lancaster because of the price of parking. For 40 years I had a business downtown with my own parking lot and never had to worry for myself or my customers or employees. The last time it cost me 3.00 and I used the space 10 minutes and I don’t know how to use the street meters."

Larry Phelan

"Cheaper to take an Uber with a few friends and split the cost. And get front door service as well."

Carol Myers

"Where does this, “director,” live? It’s funny how there’s ppl who propose these ideas and then don’t live in the area and aren’t impacted by it any way."

Katrina Heather

"Has a budget or P & L been shown to prove that an increase is necessary? As a small business owner I have always supported putting those quarters in the meters or using the parking app. Another increase in hourly on street parking is going to further discourage shoppers from coming downtown."

Tracy Artus