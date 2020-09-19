In one way or another, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone's lives.

Recently, we asked our readers three questions pertaining to their life and how it's changed during the pandemic.

1. What has been the most significant change in your daily life since the pandemic started?

2. Are there specific moments or events that were lost or canceled as a result of the pandemic? If so, what were they?

3. What do you miss the most from pre-pandemic life?

Here are the responses we received.

Angela DiDonato Piel

What has been the most significant change in your daily life since the pandemic started? Many plans altered. Learning to see the silver lining in the clouds...what really matters: health, family, giving spirit among our Lancaster neighbors. Love taking long rides with my husband traversing Lancaster County and enjoying each season with new eyes.

Are there specific moments or events that were lost or canceled as a result of the pandemic? If so, what were they? Missed a planned trip to see art in Florence Italy with a group of fascinating folks from Lancaster; My son’s wedding has been postponed twice...perhaps the third time is the charm!; Lost a dear family pet, gained a new one.; Missing my 86-year-old mother in Florida. We would normally go to visit her every other month, but she’s “on lockdown”,

What do you miss the most from pre-pandemic life? Being with people-friends and family. Need hugs badly!

Shelby Martin

What has been the most significant change in your daily life since the pandemic started? Missing out on life! As a lung cancer patient, I have a higher risk of complications should I get COVID-19. I missed my grandkids birthday parties, going to church, vacations, dining out & everything else. I was allowed a 10 week leave of absence from work at Garden Spot Village early in the pandemic, but made the choice to go back in June. My job is one of the things in life I really enjoy & feel fulfilled doing. GSV does their best to make sure everyone has a safe place to live and work. I have just recently started to ease up a little on some precautions to be able to spend time with family; still distancing & outdoors when possible. I can’t keep not living my life because I’m scared of dying.

Are there specific moments or events that were lost or canceled as a result of the pandemic? If so, what were they? Grandkids birthday parties, family reunions, monthly gatherings withs our kids, vacations

What do you miss the most from pre-pandemic life? Family gatherings, Church services

Rob Murray

What has been the most significant change in your daily life since the pandemic started? Working from home has been the most significant change since the pandemic began. I found it hard to concentrate and be productive at first, but I’ve settled in to the “new normal” since then. I feel like I’m almost at the point where it would be strange to go into the office.

Are there specific moments or events that were lost or canceled as a result of the pandemic? If so, what were they? I haven’t seen my mom or grandma for their birthdays, haven’t attended two concerts I had tickets for, and haven’t been able to go to any Phillies games that I had tickets for. A couple of big summer events have been canceled - Lancaster and Lititz beer fests.

What do you miss the most from pre-pandemic life? I think the things I miss the most are being able to see my elderly family members and spending time with them while I still can. I generally just miss being able to go see them, and the same holds true for my friends. I’m immunocompromised so I have to be extra careful and it’s been a struggle to feel connected to my friends while not being able to see them in-person.

Wendy Komancheck

What has been the most significant change in your daily life since the pandemic started? I don't go out as much as I used to. And I always wear a mask. Matter of fact, I won't eat in a restaurant unless the wait staff & cook are wearing masks. I also don't socialize in big groups due to Covid.

Are there specific moments or events that were lost or canceled as a result of the pandemic? If so, what were they? A family vacation to Rehoboth Beach when the Covid numbers were peaking in July.

What do you miss the most from pre-pandemic life? The freedom to gather without having to worry. Also, remembering to wear a mask in public.

Mike Weaver

What has been the most significant change in your daily life since the pandemic started? As a 72 year old, retired person, the profound impact has been slight. I miss not eating at restaurants or bars once a week or so as before. The biggest impact on me was the increased loss of personal freedom caused by government overreach in response to the virus. It would be nice if we were provided with data and allowed to make our ow decisions. I choose to wear a mask when in a public place and take precautions to protect myself and others. I fear government will be emboldened to continue its assault on personal freedom when faced with the next public crisis.

Are there specific moments or events that were lost or canceled as a result of the pandemic? If so, what were they? Yes: Our monthly retiree lunches. Not a big deal. Car shows and cruises. Solanco Fair, Grandchildren school events

What do you miss the most from pre-pandemic life? A lower level of government control of my life. Not having heard the term "We Are All In This Together" used to justify controlling the masses.

Jim Akers

What has been the most significant change in your daily life since the pandemic started? I'm retired, so the financial impact has been less severe than to many of my friends, who have had their work hours greatly reduced. One of our daughters is a L&D nurse at W&B, so our time with grandkids is "different". Most of the city's establishments have done a spectacular job, keeping patrons safely distanced and masked. We only do outdoor spaces, and we will not change that until we have a proven vaccine in our bloodstreams.

Are there specific moments or events that were lost or canceled as a result of the pandemic? If so, what were they? The Lancaster Roots and Blues Fest, Zenkaikon, the 10 or more, monthly open music sessions at Tellus360, Celebrate Lancaster, CityFest...

What do you miss the most from pre-pandemic life? I really miss socializing in my city... We see friends occasionally while walking, but nowhere near as often, and it's just not the same.

Corinne Dillingham

What has been the most significant change in your daily life since the pandemic started? I very, very rarely go into a brick and mortar store. Most of my groceries are shopped for online for pick up or delivery. Always having to have a mask with me. The whole thing makes me feel disoriented, over all.

Are there specific moments or events that were lost or canceled as a result of the pandemic? If so, what were they? We were supposed to travel to RI for a Bible Study Weekend in April. Our weekly trivia nights. My husband does several large charity group bicycle rides around here. They were all cancelled or held virtually.

What do you miss the most from pre-pandemic life? Not having to wear a mask. The stupid masks are the absolute worst thing about this to me. Sounds insignificant but that's what keeps me from doing much of anything.

Elsa Maust

What has been the most significant change in your daily life since the pandemic started? I have become much more isolated because I can no longer go to my gym, go out for meals with friends or go to theaters.

Are there specific moments or events that were lost or canceled as a result of the pandemic? If so, what were they? I had a cruise of the Great Lakes cancelled and a knitting trip to Scotland cancelled. Also I lost all the money I paid for domestic plane fares.

What do you miss the most from pre-pandemic life? Traveling, eating out with friends and going to the theater.

Brian Gainor

What has been the most significant change in your daily life since the pandemic started? Working full-time from home while also providing full-time childcare

Are there specific moments or events that were lost or canceled as a result of the pandemic? If so, what were they? My son (5) didn't have a preschool graduation ceremony. My daughter (1) started walking shortly after this began, and none of my extended family have gotten to experience that.

What do you miss the most from pre-pandemic life? Visiting family members.

Alanna Woody

What has been the most significant change in your daily life since the pandemic started? Teleworking, and the amount of time I spend socializing. Teleworking, in all honesty, has been good overall. I am grateful to be able to work within an environment I feel most comfortable in. However, I do see friends few and far between. And even when I do see a friend or two, the threat of COVID is always lurking in the back of my mind.

Are there specific moments or events that were lost or canceled as a result of the pandemic? If so, what were they? Nothing crazy. In the beginning we had to cancel our annual beach trip. As holidays draw nearer, I am thinking about having to limit my social interactions even more.

What do you miss the most from pre-pandemic life? Being able to walk around without anxiety. I have noticed my social anxiety has spiked since COVID began. I also miss last minute plans and parties.