Readers react to fiery first presidential debate between Trump and Biden

Tuesday night's presidential debate featured President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden battling over a variety of topics, from COVID-19 to climate change.

The 90-minute debate was rife with verbal jabs, interruptions and outbursts as moderator and Fox News journalist Chris Wallace struggled to maintain decorum.

Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to a Lancaster County farm shortly before Trump took the stage.

Here's a look at what some LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook followers had to say about the debate:

"Well if Chris Wallace did a better job at being a moderator and actually wasn’t a one sided one maybe it would have gone a little better. Then again last night with all three was a hot mess." − Krystle West

"Trump was an embarrassment for the USA. He is no leader, only a divider and a racist." − Thomas Brendel

"I had 3 lies by Biden within the first 2 minutes. So much for facts." − Michael H. Shultz

"Last night was a mess with two 70+ year old men acting like 3 year old kids. At this rate, I would vote for Mickey Mouse before I would vote for either one." − Steven Fitzkee Jr.

"Everything is so muddy and convoluted nobody knows what truth is anymore." − Ryan Kareha

"It was like watching a squabble at a nursing home between these two old men. This country is screwed either way." − Wesley Hemmann

"Neither did a very good job, neither were respectful, neither actually talked about anything important. It’s a damn shame would have been a much different debate if they included (Libertarian candidate Jo) Jorgensen." − Blaine McClenaghan

"Biden pulled back way more and tried to respect debate etiquette, Trump didn’t even try. And 45 wasn’t always entitled to a response, but he’s so childish he felt like he always needed to defend himself instead of using his actual time to offer the American people substance. This was a disservice to all of us." − Sonny Vega

"In the year of our Lord, 2020, you have a sitting US President refuse to condemn white supremacy on live TV with millions of Americans watching and millions watching the world over. That was disgusting and deeply embarrassing for our country." − Edgar Pantojas