Earlier this week, we asked readers of LNP | LancasterOnline to tell us how they were adapting to the recent changes in the state, such as social distancing, because of the coronavirus.

The responses were mixed.

Some readers felt OK, others were feeling scared. Many are taking the changes in stride.

Here are their responses.

"My mom and are are scared. We are stuck in the house. I only go to work and come home. I go to the grocery store and keep her home because she is 70 and I don't want her to get sick." -Deborah B.

"My wife and I have always been ones to be more 'at home' then out and about, so the social distancing has not been that big a problem. The biggest issue we’re facing is her having to shut down her cleaning business for the foreseeable future. Being a couple that’s been affected by non-essential businesses being shut down is scary and we worry about what’s going to happen going forwards." -Eric F.

"I like being at home, going for walks. No pressure or schedules." -Betsy B.

"I can no longer see my elderly disabled father in a nursing home. He can’t hear well and can’t see well enough to use a phone. He’s used to us visiting every other day and now he’s confined to his room 24/7 with no interaction. It’s heartbreaking." -Cindy

"My wife & I are 75 Yrs old & taking seriously the stay-at-home requirements. We have gone out once for a drive to get a change of scenery. We have also gone out to pick up a pizza that was ordered & paid for online." -R. Brenneman Sr.

"I have been working from home and severely limiting my travel. I only go to the grocery store if absolutely necessary. It’s a difficult position to be in as I love to socialize and go to the gym, but I’m taking the precautions seriously and am hoping for a rebound to normal life in a few months." -J.T.

"It's strange, almost like 'cabin fever' even though I can go out in the yard and I hear next to hardly traffic on the road ... Thank God the birds still sing in the neighborhood ... I did feel un-easy standing in a line of 30 to 40 people waiting to pay [for a case of beer]. However, everyone was polite, joked around,and made the best of the situation. After all, we're all from Lancaster County." -Craig S.

"I'm tired of my own company." -Sally G.

Editor's note: Because this form relied on self-reporting, some people chose to not put their last names or just give initials.