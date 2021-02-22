14-year-old Claire Miller is charged with homicide after police say she stabbed her older sister, Helen, early Monday morning.

Miller called 911 after midnight Monday and said that she "killed her sister," according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

When officers arrived at the home in the 1500 block of Clayton Road, Claire Elaina Miller, 14, pointed them to a bedroom where her sister, Helen, was. Helen had a stab wound to her neck and died despite life-saving efforts from first responders, according to a news release.

She was "hysterical," according to the affidavit of probable cause, and kept repeating, "I killed my sister."

Claire Miller was a 9th grade student at Lancaster Country Day School, according to Steve Lisk, the head of school. Lisk said Helen had never attended the school.

Read the full criminal complaint below.