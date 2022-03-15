Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that his office had filed charges against John Burkhart of East Hempfield Township, alleging theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, forgery, tampering with records or identification, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The complaint against Burkhart, 56, who was the former head of Lancaster County's Drug Task Force, alleges he secretly pocketed more than $200,000 in cash seized from suspected criminals over five years and used the money to "support his own lifestyle.

John Burkhart was fired from the position in 2020 by newly-elected District Attorney Heather Adams, deposited at least $170,000 into his personal bank account from 2015 to 2020 as he struggled financially, the grand jury alleges.

“Mr. Burkhart abused his position of public trust to scam and defraud the citizens of Lancaster County and the Lancaster County Drug Task Force out of desperately needed funds,” Shapiro said in announcing the charges. “These funds should have been used to help law enforcement in Lancaster County battle the opioid epidemic. Instead, this money went into John Burkhart’s pocket."

You can read the criminal complaint below.