Andrew T Scheid
Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home 121 S. Prince St. in Lancaster city Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

In a 51-page document filed Dec. 19 before the State Board of Funeral Directors, a Department of State prosecutor outlined 10 instances in which the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home was involved regarding a family member’s remains.

The business, active in Lancaster  County since 1995, has locations in Millersville and Lancaster.

The State Board of Funeral Directors regulates the licensure and practice of funeral directors.

The board also oversees licensing and conducts inspections of funeral homes, according to the Department of State.

