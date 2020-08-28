Lancaster City Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser gave city council a report Tuesday on the use of pepper spray during demonstrations on May 30 and 31.

"While finding that the decisions to use pepper spray were by the book, I am reporting to you tonight that the book needs to be rewritten," he said as part of that report.

A story LNP|LancasterOnline published focusing on Berkihiser's testimony is here. He noted that in all but one of the six instances, officers were justified in using the spray and used it in accordance with department policy. In the remaining instance, the use was justified but the officer did not use the spray properly, and that officer received retraining.

The police department has posted his five-page prepared remarks, and a video recording of the meeting. The PDF and video, respectively, are below.