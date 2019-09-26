Federal lawmakers on Capitol Hill are choosing sides as an impeachment inquiry is opened into a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, which Democrats believe show an abuse of power strong enough to impeach him.

Here’s what Lancaster’s officials in Washington are saying.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker

“The idea that the Democrats take any conduct by this president and say it’s impeachable is just wrong,” Smucker told WGAL reporters Wednesday in Washington.

Following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry announcement Tuesday, Smucker questioned Democrats’ past attempts to attackTrump, including through the Mueller investigation. Smucker added that the whistleblower complaint had not yet been made public, making it another example of House Democrats jumping the gun to villainize Trump.

Smucker’s campaign is fundraising for Trump’s campaign and his own, splitting every dollar raised 50/50 with the president, his campaign announced in emails Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Republican National Committee is also using the recent events as an opportunity to fundraise, calling for its supporters to donate and join the “Official Impeachment Defense Task Force,” Politico reported.

A spokesperson for Smucker’s campaign told LNP it was the campaign’s “independent decision to support the re-election of President Trump.”

Sen. Pat Toomey

Toomey, who had been advancing his relationship with Trump over his gun background check legislation, said he does not believe Trump’s conversation with Zelensky demands an impeachment inquiry.

“The memorandum released by the White House today reveals no quid pro quo,” Toomey said in a statement. “While the conversation reported in the memorandum relating to alleged Ukrainian corruption and Vice President Biden’s son was inappropriate, it does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”

Sen. Bob Casey

Casey released a multipage statement, supporting an impeachment inquiry and outlining portions of the Mueller report and other actions that he believes meets the U.S. Constitution’s definition of impeachment for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“If there isn’t a law against this, we need a damn law,” Casey said in a news call Wednesday, calling for lawmakers to make what Casey believes is Trump’s attempt to pressure a foreign leader for political gain a criminal act.

He added that his support for impeachment proceedings is separate from his support for Biden, who he has said he supports in the 2020 presidential election, and that he would support these proceedings if it were any official or political candidate that Trump targeted.

“The only thing that might constrain (Trump) is an impeachment inquiry when he realizes there is a consequence for blatant abuse of power, abuse of power of the most powerful office in the world,” Casey added.