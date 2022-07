Eight graduates from Lancaster County were members of Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2022. These students were among the 635 high school seniors who participated in the unique, tuition-free online school’s in-person commencement ceremony at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim on June 9.

The graduates who were approved to print in media outlets are: David Holifield, Jayson Holifield and Kaylie Minnerly.