Twenty-one graduates from Lancaster County were members of Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2023. These students were among the 847 high school seniors who participated in the unique, tuition-free online school’s in-person commencement ceremony at Bryce Jordan Center in State College on June 8.

The graduates who were approved for print in media outlets are: Truett Barrett, Ashton Bowman, Juliana Burton, Liam Campbell, Brandon Flores, Carter Gage, Yozajandy Garcia, Devan Garman, Elyssia Good, Claire Hentges, Veronica Hernandez, Zoie Keck, Mika Kuhn, David Miller and Lucas Morrison.