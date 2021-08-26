Raymond Rowe, who in January 2019 pleaded guilty to raping and murdering Christy Mirack nearly 29 years ago, now wants a new trial, claiming he is innocent.

Rowe, 52, was in Lancaster County Court on Thursday to challenge his conviction under the state’s Post Conviction Relief Act. His position now: He had consensual sex with Mirack, but someone else killed her.

“Are you averring your actual innocence?” his attorney, Todd M. Mosser, asked.

“Yes, I am,” Rowe responded after testifying about what led him to plead guilty to a crime he now says he did not commit.

For one thing, Rowe testified, he did not have a reasonable defense to offer his attorneys, Patricia Spotts and co-counsel David Blanck.

Although Rowe is not formally challenging the effectiveness of his attorneys, which is a common Post Conviction Relief Act claim, he criticized their handling of his case.

“They were more like a prosecution team coming in every day and telling me to plead, plead, plead,” Rowe testified.

Spotts and Blanck declined comment on Rowe’s claims, citing their subpoena to testify next Thursday when the hearing resumes before Judge Dennis Reinaker.

Vince Mirack, Christy's brother, also declined comment Thursday evening.

Rowe testified he had infrequent communication with his attorneys and that they urged him to plead guilty, citing the prosecution’s DNA evidence linking Rowe to Mirack’s death. He told them he was not going to plead guilty to something he didn’t do.

Conditions in Lancaster County Prison and their coercion eventually wore him down, Rowe said.

Rowe said he was largely kept in isolation, sometimes with no clothes and only a blanket.

Spotts, Rowe said, told him, “‘We know you love your wife and daughter. And if you don't take the plea, you will be facing the death penalty.’ By then I was worn down, I lost 25 pounds. I was sick. Diarrhea everyday.”

Rowe said he was under the impression that the death penalty wasn't being carried out in Pennsylvania, but that his attorney told him it would be reinstated in three years and that he should take the plea and challenge his conviction from prison. And with the death penalty off the table as part of the plea agreement being offered by the prosecution, Rowe said he would still be able to see his family.

His attorneys, Rowe said, told him, “Throw us under the bus, we're used to it.”

On cross-examination Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Ande Gonzalez asked Rowe if he had lied when he pleaded guilty.

Rowe said he did.

“So we're supposed to believe a liar?” Gonzales asked before pointing out that, as part of his guilty plea on Jan. 8, 2019, Rowe was repeatedly asked if he was pleading guilty of his own free will.

Rowe replied, “Free will and being forced to do things by treatment and threats are two different things.”

In court filings related to his appeal, Rowe claims that he actually had consensual sex with Mirack the day she was killed and that someone else was responsible for killing her later that day.

Rowe is also asking that DNA testing be done of a cutting board found next to Mirack's head and presumed to be the murder weapon; it was not tested for DNA and that if tested, it will show someone else's DNA and not his, his filing said.

Rowe had never been a suspect in the killing of schoolteacher Mirack. The killing happened on Dec. 21, 1992, in Mirack’s Greenfield Estates townhouse in East Lampeter Township as she was getting ready to go to work.

In 2018, genetic genealogy led detectives to Rowe, known professionally as “DJ Freez,” after crime scene DNA matched DNA that one of Rowe’s half sisters uploaded to a public genealogy database.

Rowe was arrested June 25, 2018. He is serving life without the possibility of parole for murder, plus 60 to 120 years for the other crimes.