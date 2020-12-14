With cases surging and the death toll in Lancaster County hitting 600, a ray of hope could be delivered to the county’s frontline workers later this week with the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A WellSpan Health System spokesman said he anticipates the vaccine arriving at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital later this week, although he did not have an exact date.

At a news conference, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine called Monday “a great day” as 83 hospitals across the state began immunizing health care workers against the deadly pathogen.

Five UPMC workers in Pittsburgh rolled up their sleeves, receiving the vaccine to applause and cheers. UPMC — which has 90,000 employees in 40 hospitals across Pennsylvania, including UPMC Lititz — received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning, said Tami Minnier, UPMC’s chief quality officer.

Pennsylvania is expected to receive 97,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, state officials announced. More doses are expected to arrive next week.

If Moderna’s vaccine receives FDA approval this week, as expected, Pennsylvania could begin receiving that vaccine next week as well.

“It is tremendously exciting,” Levine said, while also cautioning it could be the summer before the companies make enough vaccines to immunize the general public.

The first to be immunized will be health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, first-responders and critical workers.

As she did in U.S. Senate testimony last week, Levine said a federal allocation of $340 million, including about $14.6 million for Pennsylvania, is too little to vaccinate everyone. She emphasized the importance of mask-wearing and social distancing in the meantime and defended renewing restrictions on restaurants, bars and gyms.

“We need people to stand together,” she said, adding that freedom is associated with responsibility.

Here’s what we know about the vaccine’s distribution in Lancaster County:

Which of the county’s health systems — UPMC Pinnacle, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and WellSpan Health — have received doses of the Pfizer vaccine?

As of Monday, none. But the state Health Department notified WellSpan Health, which operates eight hospitals in the state including WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata Borough, that it will be among the first to receive this initial shipment, likely today. Ephrata Community Hospital, though, anticipates receiving vaccines later this week, said Ryan Coyle, a WellSpan spokesman.

Who among healthcare workers will get the vaccine first?

Because the number of vaccines is insufficient to vaccinate all health care workers in this first distribution, hospitals are prioritizing based on risk to employees. Lancaster General Hospital, for example, will vaccinate employees in the ER, trauma, labor and delivery, urgent care and at testing sites first.

Will the COVID vaccine be mandatory for health care workers?

The short answer is, no. Hospital officials said COVID inoculation — unlike the flu shot — will be voluntary because of a wary public that includes health care workers. A Pew Research Center poll last month found that 39% of Americans said they would not get inoculated, in part due to the breakneck speed with which vaccines were developed and the politics around the disease.

Who decides where and when the vaccine is distributed?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is responsible for coordinating the vaccine’s administration.

Understanding that the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, how many Pennsylvanians will be inoculated in this first round?

While there had been some speculation about whether to use all the allotted doses in this first round or reserve half for the second dose, Pennsylvania officials have opted for the latter.

“We will be holding the two doses for the same person,” Rachel Kostelac, a health department spokeswoman told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email Friday.

How soon can Lancaster County residents who are not health care workers and do not have underlying health conditions expect to get vaccinated?

This is still a moving target, but health officials believe the general public could get inoculated as early as the spring or summer.

What are the phases for the vaccine rollout?

Pennsylvania has taken a three-phased approach to vaccine distribution because of vaccine availability that begins with providers and critical populations.

Phase 1: In the initial phase, vaccination is reserved for individuals who are vital in the ongoing COVID-19 response and include health care workers, first responders and other critical workers who, for example, manufacture medical supplies or work in meat-processing plants. Also included are those living in long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes.

Phase 2: This phase focuses on those who have not yet been vaccinated and face a greater barrier to health care access as well as essential workers who cannot work remotely such as those in transportation and education.

Phase 3: Is a catchall group that includes those not included in phases one and two as well as the general population.