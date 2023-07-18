The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture warns consumers of possible contamination of Dove Song Dairy goat milk.

Three people who consumed the product became sick with campylobacteriosis, according to the Department of Agriculture. Two to five days after consumption, symptoms usually include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

The Department of Agriculture encourages residents to immediately discard goat milk from Dove Song Dairy.

In Lancaster County, Dove Song Dairy goat milk was sold in plastic containers at Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl Township and Nickel Mine Health Foods in Paradise Township. Both locations confirmed they removed the product from their shelves.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website.