Another Lancaster County bald eagle died of lead poisoning last week despite Raven Ridge Wildlife Rehabilitation Center staff trying to save its life.

The death marks the second bald eagle to die of lead poisoning at the facility in the last month.

Director and wildlife rehabilitator Tracie Young posted about the bird's death on the Raven Ridge Facebook page on Sunday. A volunteer found the eagle around 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9, and reported that it was able to fly only a short distance and appeared confused.

"The eagle was severely dehydrated, under weight, dazed and very weak," Young wrote in the post. "We got right to his treatment and in hopes we might have gotten to him in time, but the rehabilitator was very concerned of the already grave condition."

Staff euthanized the eagle early Friday morning after it began having convulsions and seizures.

As scavengers, eagles often suffer from lead poisoning after eating remains left by hunters who use lead ammunition, Young said. The lead then causes bone poisoning, sterilizations and lesions on internal organs. Young explained that when lesions begin forming on the brain, an eagle will begin having seizures and not be able to react to its environment, which is usually fatal.

Staff at Raven Ridge also cared for a bald eagle in early February with lead levels so high that it didn't register on testing equipment.

Young said eagles suffering from lead poisoning is nothing new, and encouraged sportsmen to switch from lead-based ammunition to cleaner and safer options, such as steel, copper or tungsten. These types of metals can be fully removed from a kill and are much safer for scavengers and the environment.

"I think the more we educate, and the more that we share with the public and the sportsmen of what is happening, that sportsmen can now make the right choice, make the right switch," Young said.

Young said that even if the lead poisoning does not kill the animal, it can maim them for life. She said last year Raven Ridge took in a female eagle who was unable to lay eggs because her body had absorbed enough lead to harm her internal systems. She also had delayed reaction time when flying and was unable to land safely. Although the eagle did not succumb to the poisoning, she cannot return to her natural habitat.

Switching from lead ammunition, Young said, also protects the sportsmen who may cook and eat their game and may ingest any lead they shoot into it. She pointed out that many other products have been removing lead, like paint or gasoline, that it seems simple to remove lead from the natural hunting environment as well.

"It's an easy fix. It really is," Young said. "It's all about making a choice."