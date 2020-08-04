An uptick in the rate of positive coronavirus tests and new cases in the past week is landing Lancaster County back among the current state leaders in both categories.

Lancaster’s rate of new cases to new tests was 8.1% for July 28 through Aug. 3, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of the state Department of Health’s daily data.

That was up from 5.7% in the previous seven days and ranked us sixth among the 67 counties in Pennsylvania, where the statewide rate of positive tests fell from 5.9% in the previous seven days to 5.6% for July 28 through Aug. 3.

Lancaster County similarly saw an increase in its per capita rate of new cases over the past week.

The 354 new cases here from July 28 through Aug. 3 amount to 65 cases per 100,000 population, up from 244 new cases and a rate of 45 per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

The latest figures ranked us seventh among counties in Pennsylvania, where the statewide per-capita rate of new cases fell from 51 in the previous week to 46 for July 28 through Aug. 3.

Trends can shift quickly, and Lancaster County logged only 28 new cases on Monday after unusually large tallies of 64 on Sunday and 65 on Saturday. But the recent uptick reverses some of the improving trends we saw in July. In fact, our 14-day total of 598 new cases for July 21 through Aug. 3 is slightly higher than the 14-day count for much of June, and is well above last month’s low point of 434 on July 14.

So far, though, the recent uptick has not seemed to have had an impact on daily hospital caseloads here.

Lancaster General Hospital and WellSpan Ephrata — the two local hospitals that publicly post their daily coronavirus data — reported a combined 25 COVID-19 patients on Monday, which is about average for the past three weeks and well below daily caseloads in the 50s and 60s in May and June.

Rates of new cases

Here are the counties with the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population for July 28 through Aug. 3, and how that compares with the previous week. The statewide rate was 46 per 100,000 for July 28 through Aug. 3, down from 51 the previous week.

1) Union: 109 (Up from 22)

2) Delaware: 86 (Up from 83)

3) Fayette: 77 (Up from 32)

4) Allegheny: 69 (Down from 85)

5) Lawrence: 68 (Up from 65)

6) Beaver: 67 (Down from 97)

7) Lancaster: 65 (Up from 45)

8) Indiana: 62 (Up from 51)

9) Luzerne: 57 (Up from 27)

10) Philadelphia: 54 (Down from 76)

Rates of positive tests

Here are the counties with the highest percentage of coronavirus tests that turned out positive for the seven-day period of July 28 through Aug. 3. The statewide percentage was 5.6%, down from 5.9% in the previous week.

1) Indiana: 10.9% (Up from 6.0%)

2) Lawrence: 10.3% (Down from 10.8%)

3) Fayette: 10.1% (Up from 5.7%)

4) Fulton: 8.8% (Up from 2.4%)

5) Beaver: 8.3% (Down from 10.0%)

6) Lancaster: 8.1% (Up from 5.7%)

7) Franklin: 8.1% (Down from 11.4%)

8) Luzerne: 7.8% (Up from 3.7%)

9) Cameron: 7.7% (Up from 0)

10) Union: 7.5% (Up from 1%)