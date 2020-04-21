Rate of new COVID-19 cases may be slowing as Lancaster County's death toll exceeds 100

Social distancing across Lancaster County appears to be slowing the spread of COVID-19, but a top medical leader here says not enough testing has been done yet to know if the pandemic is peaking.

Meanwhile, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health says it has taken a big financial hit in pivoting to care for COVID-19 patients. It did not release dollar amounts.

As of Monday, 1,236 have tested positive for the virus in Lancaster County, having taken 10 days to double from 648 cases on April 10. Cases were doubling every two to four days a few weeks ago. More than 100 have died.

“I definitely believe we have slowed the surge,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said. “We weren’t doubling as fast as we once were.

“But I don’t think we in the county have enough data to know where we’re at in this pandemic today,” Ripchinski added. Fewer than 1.5% of county residents have been tested, he said.

Saturday saw 83 new cases, the highest number yet. But new cases fell to 75 on Sunday and 48 on Monday.

The growth rate has fallen from 8% Saturday to 4% Monday.

The number of deaths per day has also fallen, from 12 on April 13 to five on Sunday.

But bucking that trend has been an increase in hospital admissions. Lancaster General Hospital had 39 COVID inpatients Monday compared to 29 last Thursday. Twelve were in critical care, three on ventilators, the hospital said.

The hospital continues to have capacity to treat higher numbers of patients.

Hospital spokesman John Lines said 71 Lancaster General Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19, about half of whom were exposed at work. The system employs 9,250.

Financial stress

Lancaster General last month suspended elective surgeries and outpatient services and redeployed staff in anticipation of a surge of COVID patients, actions taken by health care systems across the country, Lines said.

But while the health system is offering only 45% of normal services, expenses have not declined, Lines said.

“By canceling those cases, it significantly decreased operating revenue for both the health system and specialty practices, and that revenue is important for our long-term sustainability,” he said. “We are just now starting to understand the financial implications of the loss of revenue.”

A study by the consulting firm Health Management Associates estimates that Pennsylvania hospitals face operating losses totaling $10.2 billion this year. The hospitals expect to receive $3.13 billion in emergency federal funding to offset some of the loss.