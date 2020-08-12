Hospitalizations and deaths are lower, but the rate of new coronavirus cases is slightly higher than it was when Lancaster County first started emerging from lockdown nearly three months ago, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state data shows.

On May 15, the day the county’s leaders began reopening the economy in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf, the county had had 608 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 14 days.

The 14-day tally was nearly identical — at 601 — three weeks later, when Wolf officially moved the county to “yellow” on June 5.

It was 588 when Wolf moved the county to “green” on June 26. And on Tuesday it was 623 — or slightly higher than where it was on May 15.

Hospitalizations and deaths, meanwhile, are well below their peaks in the spring. And with expanded testing, the rates of positive tests have recently been running at about half of their double-digit levels in May.

But the persistence of new cases shows that the virus has not gone away as the summer has worn on and school officials wrestle with decisions on how to conduct the new school year.

The 'Wolf score'

Another way to look at the rate of new cases is to use the per-capita metric that Wolf and his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, employed as they began allowing counties to reopen: To begin restarting its economy, a county had to have no more than 50 total new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days.

Many counties met the metric, but some of the hardest-hit ones, including Lancaster, were eventually allowed to reopen while well above that threshold. Wolf said expanded testing and new contact-tracing programs made it safer to do so.

When we went into lockdown on March 27, Lancaster County, with 545,724 people, was at only 6 new cases per 100,000 population over the preceding 14 days. It was at 111 when we began reopening on May 15, at 110 on June 5, at 108 when we moved to "green" on June 26, and at 114 on Tuesday.

As a state, Pennsylvania peaked at 165 cases per 100,000, then flirted briefly with the 50-cases metric in June before climbing in July to nearly twice that level. Recent decreases in new cases left the state with a score was 85 on Tuesday, or well below Lancaster County’s score of 114.

Hospitalizations and deaths, meanwhile, are substantially lower than they were earlier in the pandemic.

In mid-May there were about 50 COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General or WellSpan Ephrata hospitals. The number was about half that level last week before climbing back up into the 30s this week. It stood at 36 on Tuesday.

There had been 31 COVID-deaths in the week leading up to the county’s move to yellow on May 15, and there were seven in the seven-day period ending Tuesday.