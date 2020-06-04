As they partially reopen their economies on Friday, the trends are mostly positive in the final 10 counties moving out of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus lockdown order and into the “yellow” phase of limited economic activity.

The number of new COVID-19 cases is down. Testing is up. And the rate of positive tests is falling.

Here’s where things stand for Lancaster and the nine other counties: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia.

We compared state Department of Health data for the 7-day periods of May 21-28 and May 29-June 4.

Numbers of new cases

Only Chester County saw a rise in new cases, which jumped 20%, from 288 to 347. Other counties saw decreases ranging from 1% in Montgomery to 51% in Northampton. Lancaster — where cases had been on the increase in late May — saw a 33% drop in new cases, which fell from 366 to 245.

For the group as a whole, new cases declined 18%, from 3,551 to 2,922.

Volume of testing

Expanded testing is one of the strategies for safely reopening counties, and in seven of the 10 counties moving to yellow on Friday, testing increased in the past week.

The number of new tests was up 7% for the group, and individual increases ranged from 1% in Philadelphia to 31% in Chester. Lancaster was one of three counties where testing decreased, falling 3% from 2,769 to 2,684. Testing was down 2% in Montgomery and 23% in Lackawanna.

Rates of positive tests

The portion of people testing positive for COVID-19 fell from 10.5% to 8.1% overall in the 10 counties moving to yellow on Friday.

Only Chester County saw a small uptick, from 10.0% to 10.2%. In Lancaster County, the portion of positive tests declined from 13.2% to 9.1%. The lowest rate of positive tests in the past week was in Northampton, where only 4.3% of those tested turned out to be positive for COVID-19.

