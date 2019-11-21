A typically small meteor shower is predicted to bring a large, rare outburst of meteors tonight, and Lancaster County may have a chance to see it.

At 11:50 p.m., the shower should be visible to the east coast of the United States.

EarthSky, a website dedicated to all-things cosmos, recommends that viewers start their meteor shower gazing around 11:15 p.m.

The cloud coverage is forecasted to be intermittent for Lancaster County, according to AccuWeather. The moon will not interfere much with visibility, as it's in the waning crescent phase.

The alpha Monocertoids shower usually happens from Nov. 21 to 23, but it's a small enough event that unless a viewer is watching in the right time and place, they would likely miss it.

It's called the "unicorn" meteor shower because its location in the sky will be near the constellation of Monoceros the Unicorn, Deborah Byrd, a writer for EarthSky, wrote in an article.

Tonight's potential "very rich outburst," from the remnants of an unknown comet, is an event that has only happened four times in the last century, according to the American Meteor Society.

The outbursts happened in 1925, 1935, 1985 and 1995.

The Monocertoids outburst in 1995 brought around 400 visible meteors per hour, according to the American Meteor Society.

The next visible meteor shower will be Geminids meteor shower on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Remaining astronomical events in 2019

- Full cold moon, Dec. 12

- Geminids meteor shower, Dec. 14

- Ursids (small) meteor shower, Dec. 21 to 22

