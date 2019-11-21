Hungary Meteor Shower

A meteorite of the swarm of meteorites Perseida illuminate at the sky above Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year in August when the Earth passes through debris and dust of the Swift-Tuttle comet. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP)

 Peter Komka

A typically small meteor shower is predicted to bring a large, rare outburst of meteors tonight, and Lancaster County may have a chance to see it.

At 11:50 p.m., the shower should be visible to the east coast of the United States.

EarthSky, a website dedicated to all-things cosmos, recommends that viewers start their meteor shower gazing around 11:15 p.m.

The cloud coverage is forecasted to be intermittent for Lancaster County, according to AccuWeather. The moon will not interfere much with visibility, as it's in the waning crescent phase.

Lancaster County will be able to see the beaver moon - or full frost moon - tonight

The alpha Monocertoids shower usually happens from Nov. 21 to 23, but it's a small enough event that unless a viewer is watching in the right time and place, they would likely miss it.

It's called the "unicorn" meteor shower because its location in the sky will be near the constellation of Monoceros the Unicorn, Deborah Byrd, a writer for EarthSky, wrote in an article.

Tonight's potential "very rich outburst," from the remnants of an unknown comet, is an event that has only happened four times in the last century, according to the American Meteor Society.

The outbursts happened in 1925, 1935, 1985 and 1995. 

The Monocertoids outburst in 1995 brought around 400 visible meteors per hour, according to the American Meteor Society.

The next visible meteor shower will be Geminids meteor shower on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Remaining astronomical events in 2019

Full cold moon, Dec. 12

Geminids meteor shower, Dec. 14

Ursids (small) meteor shower, Dec. 21 to 22

