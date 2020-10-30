This Saturday, a special Halloween blue moon will be at its fullest and brightest for observers to, provided weather conditions are clear.

A month typically has just one full moon; when it has two, the second moon is called a "blue moon," which is what Saturday's will be.

Blue moons happen about once every 2.5 years, making the event uncommon.

It's how the phrase "once in a blue moon" came to fruition.

Nov. 1 is coincidentally also the end of Daylight Saving Time, making it the first time this has ended on Halloween night since 2015.

This will be the first time that Daylight Saving Time has ever ended on the overnight hours of a Halloween with a full moon since the initial establishment of the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

The next full moon on Halloween won't happen until 2039, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The last Halloween full moon happened in 2001.