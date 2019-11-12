A Rapho Township man sexually assaulted two 12-year-old girls on separate occasions, one time in the Manheim Middle School parking lot, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said.

Cory Duane Cressman, 19, of the 2900 block of Lebanon Road, is charged with felony rape of a child, two felony counts of corruption of minors and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and terroristic threats, according to online court dockets.

The two girls, who were interviewed at the Lancaster County Children's Alliance in September, told officials what happened.

Cressman picked up a 12-year-old girl from her house around 12:30 a.m. on January 25 and drove them to a parking lot on Hostetter Road in Penn Township, where he put his arm around her and kissed her on the lips, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The girl said she felt uncomfortable and wanted to go home, but Cressman locked her door and said she can't leave, police said.

Cressman started touching her and said "you know you like it because you like me," police said.

After, police said Cressman threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

On April 17, Cressman picked up two 12-year-old girls after they snuck out of their house and drove them to a church parking lot before ending up in the parking lot of the Manheim Central Middle School, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

He began sexually assaulting the girl in the front seat and would "play a game called firetruck where he would slide his hand up her leg," police said.

Cressman threatened both the girls with a black pocketknife he kept in his glove box and told them not to tell police about sneaking out, according to court documents.

The girls also told police about other girls they say they saw Cressman having contact with, according to the affidavit.

Cory Miller, Cressman's attorney, said that after talks with the district attorney's office, they've decided to waive his preliminary trial on November 6.

"These are very serious charges and Mr. Cressman and I must evaluate all our options before moving forward in the case," Miller said.

Cressman is being held in Lancaster County Prison on $2 million bail and has a formal arraignment scheduled for December 13.

