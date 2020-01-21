A Rapho Township man threw a woman on a bed, blocked the door with a box spring and sexually assaulted her, only letter her leave when she had to go to work, according to police.

Sebastian Habecker, 28, of Crystal Drive, is charged with forcible compulsion, sexual assault, simple assault, false imprisonment and other related charges, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Habecker punched a kicked a woman before forcefully dragging her to a room and throwing her on the bed on Jan. 11, police said.

Habecker then blocked the door with a box spring, took her keys and refused to allow her to leave, according to the affidavit.

He then sexually assaulted her, even though she said "no," police said, and only let her leave at 6 a.m., when she had to go to work.

Habecker is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail.

For more Lancaster County crime news: