A Rapho Township woman was ejected from a car after crashing early Monday morning, not being found until about two hours later, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Stephanie Bardach, 19, crashed along a bridge in the 2000 block of Mountain Road, between Boyer Run and East Mount Hope roads south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Penn Township around 12:15 a.m., police said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find a 2017 Ford Fusion sedan stuck on a bridge guard rail, but with no one inside the vehicle.

Police began searching for the vehicle’s owner “due to the extent of damage to the vehicle and the high potential for injury to any occupant,” according to the news release. Attempts to find the vehicle’s owner at their home and at a second address were unsuccessful.

Bardach was later found barefoot and lying on the ground, about two hours after the crash. Bardach had not been on the ground when officers first arrived.

It was not clear where or why Bardach was on the ground. Northern Lancaster County Regional police did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Bardach was transported to Hershey Medical Center to be treated for undisclosed minor injuries.

She will be charged with multiple offenses at the completion of a crash investigation, police said.