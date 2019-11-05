About a half-dozen pigs died and about 150 others escaped an early-morning fire at a Rapho Township pig barn on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
The fire at the farm in the 1900 block of Lebanon Road near Shearers Creek was reported about 4:30 a.m.
It damaged the middle section of the metal barn and was likely caused by heating equipment, said Mastersonville Fire Company Chief Jeff Siegrist.
About one-quarter to one-third of the roof collapsed, but each end of the building was saved, Siegrist said. He estimated the fire caused about $150,000 damage.
Firefighters from Cornwall, Lawn, Manheim, Mount Gretna, Penryn and Quentin responded.