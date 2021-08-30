A Rapho Township man forced his way inside an apartment where he repeatedly stabbed a man, claiming he was protecting a woman inside, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Matthew Marvin Garner, 49, was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, stalking and simple assault.

Officers were arrived in the 2000 block of Main Street in East Petersburg at 10:12 p.m. on Saturday to find a man who claimed he had been stabbed and cut by Garner, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The man told investigators Garner had forced his way into the apartment and began stabbing him, resulting in numerous cuts and wounds on the palms of both of his hands as he attempted to defend himself and a “significant amount of blood,” police said. The man was transported to Lancaster General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A woman who was present for the stabbing had in the apartment fled in fear, but later returned to speak with police. The woman said the door where Garner had forced his way through was locked and had an extra chain across it for security, but Garner had a key to the apartment and the chain was broken. The woman was unsure how Garner had a key to the apartment.

Garner had been told by the woman earlier in the day not to come to the apartment, police said. The apartment’s landlord had also previously told Garner that he was not allowed on the premises.

Garner fled the apartment before officers arrived, but returned to speak to police while wearing a ballistic vest with rifle ceramic-style armor plates hidden underneath a hooded sweatshirt, according to the affidavit. Garner claimed he was the victim of the attack, indicating a cut on his hand he had received from the man.

Officers found a four-inch knife and brand new key to the apartment on Garner, as well as a receipt indicating he had purchased the key earlier the same day, police said.

Garner admitted to sitting outside the apartment in his vehicle throughout the day, watching to see if people were coming and going inside, according to the affidavit. He then admitted to breaking the chain off the door and forcing his way inside, where he began fighting the man, claiming he was protecting the woman.

Garner claimed the other man initially wielded the knife, but that he shoved him up against a wall where the man cut his own hands with the knife, police said. He then left the scene, claiming he returned later because “he wanted police to know he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Garner was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Sunday after he was unable to post a $35,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on Sept. 2.