A Rapho Township man has been charged after using a stun gun on a juvenile and running over the foot of another, according to the Manheim Borough Police Department.

Brayden M. Bomberger, 20, was charged with two counts of assault, prohibited possession of an offensive weapon, possession of an incapacitation device and harassment after he used a handheld stun gun on a child at around 2:22 p.m. on March 4, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Bomberger drove up to two juveniles, threatening to drop one of them on their head and activated a stun gun against the child’s arm, causing marks and red, blotchy skin, police said.

Bomberger ran over the foot of a second juvenile while attempting to drive away, according to the affidavit.

Bomberger later told officers he did not know the age of the juveniles, police said.

Bomberger was awaiting a preliminary hearing before Judge Scott E. Albert on Tuesday, court records show. He has previously pleaded guilty to harassment in 2019.