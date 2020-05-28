When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, May 21.

What happened: Supervisors agreed to withdraw a citation against Shree Punit LLC, operators of Hampton Inn Manheim, 2764 Lebanon Road, for violating the township’s wastewater disposal plan. The four-story, 95-room hotel sends its wastewater to a holding tank that needs to be pumped.

Background: The township submitted a plan last year to the state Department of Environmental Protection allowing the hotel to construct a private treatment facility to handle its wastewater, but the hotel owners objected to the plan, arguing it would be cost-prohibitive. Supervisor Jere Swarr said there are ongoing negotiations with the hotel owners Shree Punit, so the township is withdrawing the citation, but it could be refiled if negotiations are not successful.

Other matters: The meeting was held both as an in-person and virtual meeting on Facebook Live with an opportunity for public comment via phone. The meeting room was open to the public with social distancing practices observed — the first time since March 19. Township Manager Sara Gibson said the township office has reopened. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors to the office are asked to wear a face covering and follow social distancing protocols.

Telecommuting policy: Supervisors reviewed a draft supplement to the township’s personnel manual to allow administrative staff to work from home during emergencies such as inclement weather or a pandemic. Supervisors took no action was taken on the policy.

Reopening: In a unanimous vote, supervisors approved a resolution seeking the immediate reopening of Lancaster County including Rapho Township. The next day. Gov. Tom Wolf said the county can partially reopen under the yellow phase June 5.