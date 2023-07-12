Rapho Township supervisors believe township operations could return to the North Colebrook Road municipal building within weeks, not months, after a July 5 explosion in an outbuilding extensively damaged the municipal center and homes in the neighborhood.

“I think it’s fair to say we’re going to be back in it a lot sooner than we originally thought a week ago,” Supervisor Lowell Fry said after a meeting Wednesday morning.

Full coverage of the explosion:

The board ran down an inventory of work done to the township administrative building so far to make it habitable again. Blown-out windows have been covered over with plywood, explosion debris has been cleaned up, electricity and the HVAC system have been restored, broken ceiling supports have been reinforced and holes in the ceiling have been patched.

Township personnel are currently working out of the Mastersonville Fire Company station.

During the meeting, supervisors agreed to extend a Declaration of Disaster Emergency, which grants permission to the board to hire temporary workers, rent equipment and purchase supplies without adhering to time-consuming meetings and procedures. The declaration also gives Rapho Township Emergency Management Coordinator Lori Shenk the ability to take what actions she deems necessary to alleviate the effects of the disaster.

The board voted to use insurance funds to begin replacing public works equipment, seeking new and used materials to replace lost items. Supervisors have received $500,000 as part of the insurance claim the township filed after the explosion to use on equipment and local recovery. The board agreed during the meeting to the purchase of a new dump truck for salting and plowing roads and a new pickup truck.

Supervisors also hope to have a new facility to house public works materials secured by the time the board meets again next Thursday. They offered no details about where or how they would be stored.

More coverage:

Supervisor Jere Swarr continued to say the overall damage estimate was in the millions but provided no specific dollar amount.

Two nearby homes were condemned due to damage caused by the propane-related explosion of the township public works building. Another home has been deemed unsafe to enter. According to county property records, the combined listed assessed value of the two condemned properties is $358,600.

Rapho Township Manager Randall Wenger said affected residents have been sending insurance bills and uncovered damages to the township, which has been submitting them to Rapho’s insurance provider. He said the township is still collecting reports and does not have updates on what residents can expect in terms of reimbursement.