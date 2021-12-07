Gunfire hit a Rapho Township home on Sunday Night in what Manheim Township police believe was a targeted shooting.

The residence, a mobile home at Hemlock Acres Trailer Park off Cider Press Road, was struck by several rounds at 11:44 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators believe someone shot the home from outside the residence.

Police didn't specify how many gunshot rang out, though Chief Joseph Stauffer said it was more than one.

No one was struck by the gunfire. No other homes were struck during the shooting.

Police believe the shooting to be a targeted incident.

The home will now likely need some repairs due to the damage from the gunfire, though Stauffer said he was more concerned about the occupants who were inside at the time of the shooting. Police will help the homeowners repair the home through the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office’s victim compensation program.

Stauffer said he wasn’t aware of any shootings ever taking place at the trailer park before.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Manheim Borough police at 717-665-2481.