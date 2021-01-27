Firefighters from Lancaster and Lebanon counties were called to a mobile home fire in Rapho Township on Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A mobile home off of Cider Press Road near Lebanon Road caught fire just before 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, the supervisor said. The home was destroyed in the blaze.

Another residence nearby was partially damaged during the fire.

I’m at the scene of a mobile fire here in Rapho Township. Fire police aren’t letting anyone on Cider Press Road pic.twitter.com/hfgOnLcEOn — Erik Yabor (@EMYabor) January 27, 2021

No one was injured during the fire, said Masterson Fire Company Fire Chief Jeff Siegrist. A man inside the residence was checked for possible smoke inhalation, and a dog and cat were removed from the home safely. No one else was inside the home during the blaze.

The Red Cross has been notified of the home's destruction and will step in to help the man and woman who lived there, Siegrist said.

More than two dozen units were on the scene as of 2:24 p.m. and a fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police was called in, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Crews were transporting water from a nearby creek.

Fire police have closed off the entrance to Cider Press Road from Lebanon Road.

The fire started after the homeowner was stoking his wood fire place, Siegrist said. Flames began spreading to the building's roof and attic.

Firefighters were still searching for hotspots in the remnants of the home nearly three hours later, Siegrist said.

The lack of volunteer firefighters during the daytime presents a huge problem for the Masterson Fire Company, Siegirst said. Units from neighboring municipalities and Lebanon County were called to the scene to assist due to a shortage of manpower.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Erik Yabor was live at the scene of the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Erik Yabor is at the scene.