Accused of raping a pair of minors multiple times over a period of eight years, a New Providence man now faces felony charges.

George Pfeiffer, 61, sexually assaulted the girls in at least two locations in Manor Township on dates from 1995 to 2002, according to police.

One of them was only 11 or 12 years old when she says Pfeiffer raped her, according to charging documents filed earlier this month by Manor Township police. The other was 15 years old, police said.

In the charging documents, investigators said they spoke with the women this June, when both of them gave detailed accounts of how Pfeiffer raped them and forced them to perform sex acts while they were minors.

One of them told investigators that she was assaulted “on a weekly basis for several years” and Pfeiffer told her she had to perform the sex acts if she wanted him to “keep doing fun things like fishing and hunting” with her, police said.

Citing the report, police said Pfeiffer told the girl the sex acts were their “little secret.”

She told investigators she was “scared to death” when Pfeiffer first assaulted her, police said.

The other woman reported that Pfeiffer held her down and put his hand over her mouth as she tried to tell him “no,” police said. She said he forcefully raped her afterward, investigators said.

Police said she told them she couldn’t stop Pfeiffer because he was much bigger than her.

She, too, was assaulted on multiple occasions, police said.

“She felt that she would ‘get physically hurt’ if she said ‘no’ to Pfeiffer,” police wrote in the charging documents.

One of the women later confronted Pfeiffer, police said, adding she told them Pfeiffer then admitted to the assaults.

“What I did was wrong. ... What I did to you, I shouldn’t have done, so go turn me in. Call the cops,” Pfeiffer said to the woman, according to what she told police.

According to Manor Township police, Pfeiffer now faces charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors.

Those charges were filed with District Judge Joshua Keller, and Pfeiffer was arraigned, police said.