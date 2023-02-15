Columbia police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's office on Wednesday afternoon filed child rape, rape and related charges against Jason Shackelford, the Columbia man already charged with killing his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter last week.

The charges are related to crimes investigators said Shackelford committed against Elaina Smith and her mother.

Online court documents show one count each of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation on a new docket that also includes the homicide charge. Those are related to Elaina.

Another docket shows two counts each of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and four counts of sexual assault. Those are related to Elaina's mother.

According to police, Shackelford, 39, told Columbia police he raped Elaina, strangled her to death, then placed her body in a freezer.

The killing happened when Elaina's mother was at work overnight Wednesday, Feb. 9 to Thursday, Feb. 9, according to authorities.

Police say Shackelford told them he raped and killed Elaina when they were questioning him about her supposed kidnapping after the girl's mother told police that Shackelford told her he had taken the girl to New York.

The girl's mother told police that Shackelford also forced her to have sex on Feb. 9 when she came home from work, according to police. That would have been before she knew Elaina was dead.

Shackelford is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.