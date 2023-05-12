A pair of ramps on Route 222 in Cocalico Township will be closed overnight Friday for paving, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, the ramps from northbound Route 222 to Col. Howard Boulevard (Route 272) and from Col. Howard Boulevard to northbound Route 222 will be closed from 8 p.m. till 6 a.m. Saturday.

Detours will be in place. Weather permitting, the ramps on Route 222’s southbound lanes at Col. Howard Boulevard will be closed for paving overnight May 18.

The work is part of a resurfacing project from just south of Lausch Road in East Cocalico Township to the Berks County line in Brecknock Township. It includes milling, concrete pavement patching, overlay of the existing roadway, guardrail, pavement markings, signing updates and other miscellaneous construction.

Nighttime paving will continue on the Route 222 mainline. There will be lane and shoulder closures during nighttime hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This project is expected to be completed by Oct. 27. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. of New Enterprise is the prime contractor on the $8,529,957 project.