An onramp connecting Centerville Road and Route 30 in East Hempfield Township will be under construction through Tuesday, as part of the multi-year project to improve Centerville Road.

Contractors will be grading and repaving the shoulder of the onramp for westbound Route 30 between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The ramp will remain open, but drivers should use caution and be alert for construction vehicles exiting and entering the roadway.

The work is part of a $36.3 million project to widen Centerville Road, including replacing a bridge over Route 30, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.