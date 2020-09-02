About 100 young people took part in a rally for Jacob Blake in Lancaster city on Wednesday evening.

Blake, a Black man, was wounded in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where police shot him seven times in the back as he was trying to get into a car while they were trying to arrest him, according to Associated Press reporting.

Wednesday’s protest was hosted by Lancaster Changemakers, a group whose mission “is to advocate and educate our community on how to create tangible change in Lancaster.”

Carrying signs with messages including “Shut down racism and white supremacy” and “Stop the war on Black America,” the group gathered outside city hall, then marched to the police station, where leaders took turns speaking as the crowd applauded.

Video of the whole crowd as they march. pic.twitter.com/LIV46xjbX1 — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) September 2, 2020

More from walk pic.twitter.com/r4iTgA0LCJ — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) September 2, 2020

One of the speakers. pic.twitter.com/z34IIjU6ji — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) September 2, 2020