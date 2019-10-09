SpringShowers
A pedestrian waits to cross Harrisburg Avenue as rain pelts her umbrella, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Lancaster County was predicted to receive upward of 2.5 inches of rain on the second day of spring.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Morning showers will continue on-and-off today in Lancaster County. 

There's a 90% chance of rain Wednesday, mostly in the morning, with some breaks throughout the afternoon. 

Today's high will be 64, dropping to a low of 49 tonight. 

Temperatures will hang around the 50s throughout the morning, climbing later in the day.

Rain amounts are estimated to be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch today, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Drier weather should be ahead, though. 

Thursday is slated to be a cloudy day, with only a 10% chance of rain and a high of 71; Friday will be similar, with a high of 67. 