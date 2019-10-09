Morning showers will continue on-and-off today in Lancaster County.
There's a 90% chance of rain Wednesday, mostly in the morning, with some breaks throughout the afternoon.
Today's high will be 64, dropping to a low of 49 tonight.
Temperatures will hang around the 50s throughout the morning, climbing later in the day.
Rain amounts are estimated to be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch today, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Drier weather should be ahead, though.
Thursday is slated to be a cloudy day, with only a 10% chance of rain and a high of 71; Friday will be similar, with a high of 67.