Lancaster County is expected to see some rainy weather this week, according to multiple weather forecasts.

The county could see some stray light showers as early as Tuesday morning, according to ABC27 meteorologist Adis Juklo.

Showers should begin Wednesday, mainly after 2 p.m., and continue into the night, according to National Weather Service in State College. The rain will continue on Thursday, mainly before 2 p.m., and will resume in the evening between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Friday will also have a chance of showers before 8 a.m., though the rest of the day should be partly sunny, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Saturday should be mostly sunny, though Sunday will have a 30% chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service. AccuWeather is projecting that Saturday will have a 35% chance of rain while Sunday will be mostly sunny.

High temperatures throughout the week should hover between the mid-50s and mid-60s, according to the forecasts.