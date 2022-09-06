A rainy day is in store for Lancaster County, which could lead to flash flooding in certain areas.

National Weather Service in State College issued a flood watch for several counties in central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, until noon Tuesday.

Rain will continue to fall before 2 p.m. today, followed by a slight chance of showers after 5 p.m., according to NWS' forecast for Lancaster city. Up to half an inch of rain is possible.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," according to NWS.

A flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to happen.

After the rain tapers away into Tuesday evening, the chance of rain will persist overnight, according to NWS. Wednesday will also bring a 60% chance of rain after 1 p.m., but NWS predicts less than a tenth off an inch of rain will fall.