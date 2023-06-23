Lancaster County could see flooding Friday and Monday as the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook through next Thursday because of heavy rains.

Coming off an abnormally dry April, and the driest May on record that developed into a moderate drought, the NWS is now predicting a high probability of rain through next week that could cause flooding problems throughout the week in urban and poor drainage areas.

The NWS is predicting flooding issues to begin this afternoon into the evening and could recur Monday evening. The NWS predicted high chances of rain through next week, with the lowest being 30% on Wednesday evening. Lancaster is one of 36 counties in the state to receive the hazardous weather outlook.

David Martin, a forecaster with the NWS, said the spring was so dry partly because of a northern dry airflow from the Quebec area in Canada, which is also responsible for the early June plummet in air quality. The pattern is changing, with airflow coming in from the east, which increases the chance of more storms coming in from the coast.

Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, said part of a storm system in the Applicachians cut off and is passing over the area, bringing showers and colder temperatures.

“Not until Saturday night or Sunday will the system be east of Lancaster County, so more, slow-moving scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap through the first half of the weekend,” Elliott said. “What a turnaround from our persistently dry and tranquil pattern in May and early June!”

Both Elliott and Martin said the showers and storms passing through the area will not put a dent in the moderate drought status in the area yet, as droughts are not just determined by rainfall but also the water content of the ground. There has to be consistent wet conditions with time for water to seep into the earth to resolve a drought. Martin said the rain should help with some immediate dry weather issues, like browning grass or low river and creek levels.

Martin said low lying grounds and poor drainage areas, like valleys and city areas, could experience some rain issues but there is little chance of widespread flooding with the weather forecasted.

Both meteorologists also said that since rivers and creeks are far below their normal levels there is virtually no risk of creek or river flooding through the weekend with the rainfall forecasted.