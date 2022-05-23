Temperatures will be cooler, but Lancaster County is still expected to see more rainy weather this week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Today will be the driest day of the week, with partly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 71 degrees, according to NWS’ website. That comes on the heels of a warm weekend where temperatures reached the low-90s coupled with some strong afternoon storms, said Bill Gartner, an NWS meteorologist.

Showers could begin falling as early as 2 a.m. Tuesday, lasting throughout the morning. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach the high-60s or low-70s, making it the coolest day of the week.

Overnight temperatures Monday and Tuesday should be in the low-50s.

The rainy weather will continue Wednesday, which should see similar high temperatures in the high-60s or low-70s and showers that last intermittently throughout the morning. Low temperatures are expected to be around 60 degrees.

Thursday will see afternoon storms that could last into early Friday morning, coupled with warmer temperatures that could reach the high-70s. Friday will similarly see temperatures in the mid- to high-70s as well as showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.