After a parched summer, a five-day stretch of rain brings Lancaster County some much needed precipitation.

Rainy weather has made an extended stay in the county. According to Millersville University Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliott, steadier rain will persist into Tuesday night and won’t taper off until late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Lancaster County is seeing rain from remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was once deemed a high-end category four hurricane.

“The energy associated with Hurricane Ian's remnant low pressure system cutoff over the mid-Atlantic States on Sunday night and Monday, detaching from the main branch of the jet stream and any steering currents,” said Elliott. “As a result, the remnant low was able to move back toward the west, ultimately becoming tucked up against the coast of the Delmarva Peninsula early this week."

The total rainfall measured at Millersville University from Saturday to Monday was 1.88 inches, with Saturday having the most rainfall measuring 0.77 inches, according to Elliott. Elliott also said that Millersville University has already seen an additional half-inch of rainfall as of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township saw slightly less rain over the same three-day span, totaling 1.42 inches of rainfall, Elliott said. There, Monday showed the highest amount of precipitation with 0.56 inches of rain.

As of Tuesday evening, New Holland saw 2.31 inches of rain and Lancaster Airport saw 1.98 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Elliott wasn’t able to get into specifics regarding how much total rainfall Lancaster County has seen through Tuesday, but he did say that we could see an additional half-inch to one and a half-inches of rain through Wednesday afternoon.

Compared to the abnormally dry summer, the fall has gotten off to a wet start. From June through August, Lancaster County saw only 8.67 inches of rainfall at Millersville University, and just 8.48 inches at Lancaster Airport.

Some parts of Lancaster County have seen almost a quarter of the summer’s total rainfall since Saturday.

According to the NWS, the rain is expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon and the sun is expected to peak out at the end of the week, and with it some warmer weather.