Monday will be the warmest day this week in Lancaster County, but it will also be the wettest.
Today's high will be around 78, with an 80% chance of rain.
Temps will drop down to the mid-50s tonight, with a low of 55.
Rain will start later in the morning, mainly after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Expect rain again on Tuesday and Wednesday, as temps begin to drop into the 60s.
Tuesday will be a high of 67, with thunderstorms possible and Wednesday's high is expected to be 60.