Rain and thunderstorms still linger around Lancaster County for the start of the week, but the whole week won't be a washout, forecasters say.

The threat of rain and storms will linger through today and into tonight, according to National Weather Service in State College. Tuesday and Tuesday night will also bring a chance of wet weather - the weather agency predicts a 50% chance Tuesday, and 30% chance into Tuesday night.

Skies will clear Wednesday through Thursday, but the chance of showers will return through the weekend, according to NWS. The highs this week will generally stay in the upper 80s, and the lows at night will dip to the mid to upper 60s.

Here's a look at the forecast, according to NWS:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 a.m., a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and more showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Up to half an inch of rain is possible. High: 81

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, but more could fall in thunderstorms. Low: 66

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by a chance of thunderstorms. Partly sunny skies otherwise. High: 85

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Low: 66

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 88

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 89

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 68

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, a 30% chance of showers. High: 89

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies, a 30% chance of showers. Low: 67