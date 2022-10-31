fall foliage
This aerial view shows autumn colors on trees near Mountain Spring Road in Clay Township Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

A rainy start at the beginning of the week will give way to sunshine and warm temperatures for the latter half of the week.

The best chance of rain this week is Monday night, when National Weather Service in State College predicts a 60% chance of showers but less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Tuesday will bring a 50% chance of rain.

The highs this week will stay in the upper 60s and climb to the 70s by Friday.

Fall foliage around Lancaster County as October comes to an end [photos]

From the middle of last week through about Wednesday, fall foliage in Lancaster County and the surrounding areas has been showing off its best colors, according to predictions from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Closest to Lancaster County, the department recommends Samuel S. Lewis State Park and Susquehannock State Park in York County and French Creek State Park in Berks and Chester counties as prime spots for leaf-peeping. Pennsylvania’s fall foliage season is longer and more varied than any other state or place in the world, the department notes.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster city, according to NWS in State College:

Monday: Cloudy skies, 30% chance of showers after 3 p.m. High: 65

Monday night: Cloudy skies, showers likely between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible. Low: 56

Tuesday: Cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, 50% chance of showers. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible. High: 69

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies, 30% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Low: 51

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 69

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 47

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 68

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 46

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 70

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 54

