A rainy start at the beginning of the week will give way to sunshine and warm temperatures for the latter half of the week.

The best chance of rain this week is Monday night, when National Weather Service in State College predicts a 60% chance of showers but less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Tuesday will bring a 50% chance of rain.

The highs this week will stay in the upper 60s and climb to the 70s by Friday.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster city, according to NWS in State College:

Monday: Cloudy skies, 30% chance of showers after 3 p.m. High: 65

Monday night: Cloudy skies, showers likely between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible. Low: 56

Tuesday: Cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, 50% chance of showers. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible. High: 69

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies, 30% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Low: 51

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 69

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 47

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 68

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 46

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 70

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 54