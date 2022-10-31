A rainy start at the beginning of the week will give way to sunshine and warm temperatures for the latter half of the week.
The best chance of rain this week is Monday night, when National Weather Service in State College predicts a 60% chance of showers but less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Tuesday will bring a 50% chance of rain.
The highs this week will stay in the upper 60s and climb to the 70s by Friday.
Fall colors at Baron Grove in Manheim Thursday Oct. 27, 2022.
Fall colors at Speedwell Forge Lake Thursday Oct. 27, 2022.
Penn Twp. Northern Lancaster County Thursday Oct. 27, 2022.
Fall Colors in Penn Twp. Northern Lancaster County Thursday Oct. 27, 2022.
Fall colors at Speedwell Forge Lake Thursday Oct. 27, 2022.
This aerial view shows autumn colors on trees near Mountain Spring Road in Clay Township Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Folaige is ablaze with autumn color at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
This aerial view shows autumn colors on trees near Mountain Spring Road in Clay Township Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
This aerial view shows autumn colors on trees near Mountain Spring Road in Clay Township Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Bright autumn colors show on trees at a farm along Meadow Valley Road near Royer Road in Ephrata Township Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Brightly colored leaves are on trees near the water tank at Reservoir Park in Lancaster city Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Late morning sunshine illuminates the brightly colored leaves on trees in Reservoir Park in Lancaster city Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Trees with brightly colored leaves line Landis Valley Road near Old Hickory Road in Manheim Township Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Trees with brightly colored leaves line 100 block of Warwick Road in Warwick Township Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
An out building at the corner of Run Valley and Silver Mine Rds., in Pequea Twp., makes for a scene-setter for colorful leaves that have mostly fallen on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Colorful leaves viewed from the 100 block of Run Valley Rd., near the intersection of Silver Mine Rd., in Pequea Twp., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Leaves are viewed looking north from the New Danville Mennonite Church in Pequea Twp., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
A pedestrian walks by a row of maple trees as they bask in the afternoon sunshine along the 300 block of Hershey Ave., in Lancaster on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Maple trees along the 300 block of Hershey Ave., in Lancaster, bask in the afternoon sunshine on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster city, according to NWS in State College:
Monday: Cloudy skies, 30% chance of showers after 3 p.m. High: 65 Monday night: Cloudy skies, showers likely between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible. Low: 56 Tuesday: Cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, 50% chance of showers. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible. High: 69 Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies, 30% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Low: 51 Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 69 Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 47 Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 68 Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 46 Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 70 Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 54
