Sunshine and hot temperatures will follow a rainy start of the week in Lancaster County.

The threat off rain and thunderstorms will persist through Monday night, according to National Weather Service in State College. Sunny skies and hot temperatures are in store for the rest of the week, though a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms will return on Thursday and into Thursday night.

NWS predicts a high in the upper 80s on Monday, followed by highs at or above 90 degrees for the rest of the week.

Here's a look at the forecast this week for Lancaster County, according to NWS in State College:

Monday: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible, but higher amounts could fall in thunderstorms. High: 86

Monday night: An 80% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible, but higher amounts could fall in thunderstorms. Low: 70

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High: 90

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 70

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 93

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 74

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 94

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 92

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 69