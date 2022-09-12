After a rainy start to the week, Lancaster County will experience cooler temperatures than recent weeks.

The threat of showers and thunderstorms will linger in Lancaster County for all of today and into tonight, according to National Weather Service in State College. Some storms today could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

The weather agency predicts less than a tenth of an inch of rain today, followed by up to half an inch tonight.

Skies will clear into Tuesday and sunny weather is forecast for the rest of the week. The highs this week will generally stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and the lows at night will dip to the 50s and 60s.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster city, according to NWS State College:

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., followed by an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible. High: 82

Monday night: Showers and possible thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m. Up to half an inch of rain possible. Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies, a chance of showers before 8 a.m. High: 79

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 81

Wednesday night: Clear skies. Low: 59

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 78

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 53

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 78

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 54