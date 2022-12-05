A project expected to cause major delays on Route 30 will begin one day later than expected due to rain in the forecast.

Starting Wednesday morning, contractors will begin repainting lines on Route 30 at the Centerville Road interchange in East Hempfield Township.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, there will be lane restrictions on eastbound Route 30. On Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be lane restrictions on westbound Route 30.

Between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, lanes will be restricted in both directions so contractors can install a barrier in the median of Route 30.

Drivers using Route 30 should find alternate routes due to expected heavy traffic, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The line painting and barrier are needed to shift traffic toward the shoulders of Route 30 as contractors begin work on the bridge carrying Centerville Road over Route 30.

The bridge replacement is part of the $36.3 million Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. The project will replace the two-lane bridge which carries Centerville Road over Route 30 with a new five-lane bridge. It also includes upgrades to the exit ramps connecting Centerville Road with Route 30. According to PennDOT, an average of 23,113 vehicles use the bridge each day.