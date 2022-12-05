Weather again is delaying the start of a project expected to cause major delays on Route 30.

Beginning Wednesday night, workers from contractor JD Eckman will begin to remove and repaint lines and set a barrier to shift traffic away from the median so work can be performed on the Centerville Road bridge over Route 30 in East Hempfield Township.

Work was originally scheduled to begin Tuesday but was delayed to Wednesday morning because of a rainy forecast. Rain forecast during the day Wednesday led to work being postponed again to Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night starting at 8, contractors will begin repainting lines on Route 30 at the Centerville Road interchange. Work will continue until 6 a.m. Thursday.

On Thursday night beginning at 8, workers will set the barrier to complete the traffic shift. Work is expected to last until 6 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane on both sides of Route 30 during the work.

Drivers using Route 30 should find alternate routes due to expected heavy traffic, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The bridge replacement is part of the $36.3 million Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. The project will replace the two-lane bridge which carries Centerville Road over Route 30 with a new five-lane bridge. It also includes upgrades to the exit ramps connecting Centerville Road with Route 30. According to PennDOT, an average of 23,113 vehicles use the bridge each day.