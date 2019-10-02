There have been 92 complaints filed with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office related to the abrupt closure of Rainbow’s Comedy Playhouse.

The Paradise venue, formerly known as Rainbow Dinner Theatre, quietly closed Aug. 9, leaving its patrons and employees unsure of the theater’s future. On Aug. 30, the theater announced on Facebook the closure was permanent because it had no money left for food or operations.

Jeanne Tilghman, 88, ran a bus trip of approximately 55 seniors to Rainbow’s Comedy Playhouse “for years,” she said. Tilghman is president of one of Allentown’s local AARP groups and she claims the theater shuttering without refunding its patrons disproportionately impacted seniors.

“The thing that gets me angry is that those theaters would not even exist without the seniors,” Tilghman said.

“When you look around the room to any theater we go to, all you see is white hair,” she added.

Rainbow’s Comedy Playhouse went under new ownership in January, after Dave and Cindy DiSavino passed the ownership to three people involved in the theater.

Two of its new owners, Amber Besash and Jonathan Erkert, wrote in an Aug. 18 letter to employees that there was a “profound misappropriation of finances.” The two owners also said they could not issue payroll for its final pay period at the end of July into August, adding that the third owner and treasurer Kelly Sechrist submitted her resignation and forfeited her keys on Aug. 9.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office confirmed there are 92 complaints affiliated with Rainbow’s closure, but could not confirm or deny if there is an ongoing investigation into the matter. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office also could not confirm or deny an investigation into the theater’s closure. Pennsylvania State Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Any person with complaints related to the closure can file them through the attorney general’s office Bureau of Consumer Protection on the Attorney General’s website or call a help line at 1-800-441-2555.